The funeral of Monsignor Hilarion Capucci commenced Monday, attended by both politicians and clerics.



Greek Melkite Patriarch Gregorius III Lahham led the mass at the Antiochian Orthodox Church in the north Mount Lebanon town of Rabweh.



Justice Minister Salim Jreissati represented President Michel Aoun and Prime Minister Saad Hariri at the funeral, while MP Michel Moussa represented Speaker Nabih Berri and Maronite Bishop Samir Mazloum represented Maronite Patriarch Beshara Rai.

