Japan offers Lebanon $17.9M in aid to Syrian refugees

Japan will grant Lebanon $17.9 million in aid for Syrian refugees, visiting State Minister for Foreign Affairs Kentaro Sonoura said Monday.



UNHCR has registered some 1.1 million Syrian refugees in Lebanon, although the government estimates the total figure to be closer to 1.5 million.



Despite the influx of refugees since the outbreak of the Syrian war in 2011, the Lebanese government has not allowed the creation of formal camps, unlike other countries neighboring Syria.



The Japanese official pledged that Tokyo would continue to offer Lebanon support across a variety of sectors.



He also told President Michel Aoun that the new Japanese ambassador would arrive in Lebanon soon to head Japan's mission.

...