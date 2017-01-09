UN appeals for funds for Palestinians caught up in Syria war

The U.N.'s agency for Palestinian refugees Monday appealed for emergency funds to provide aid to nearly half a million Palestinians affected by the war in Syria.



"Some Palestinian refugees who have not asked for UNRWA funds before are looking to us today to help them cover their most basic needs," said Hakam Shahwan, the agency's ad-interim Lebanon director.



He said some 31,800 Palestinian refugees from Syria are among an influx of some one million Syrians who have taken refuge in Lebanon since Syria's conflict began almost six years ago.

...