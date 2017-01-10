Snowdrifts trap school buses, wind uproots trees

Education Minister Marwan Hamadeh announced the closure of schools at 700 meters and above Tuesday as Storm Rhend struck Lebanon overnight Monday.



The hazardous driving conditions caused by the weather led to several road closures across the country. In the north, the Bsharri and Cedars roads were closed due to poor conditions.



Throughout Mount Lebanon, Aley, Laqlouq, Aqoura, Bhamdoun, and Sawfar closed roads caused traffic jams.



The Dahr al-Baidar road leading to the eastern town of Zahle was closed due to poor visibility and heavy snowfall.



Snow reached 1,200 meters above sea level in the Bekaa.



Civil Defense volunteers were called to southern Bekaa village Kfar Meshki to rescue people who were trapped in the snow.



North Lebanon saw the highest snowfall at 40 centimeters in Zgharta and Ehden.

