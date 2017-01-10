Capucci buried in Lebanon, bestowed Cedar Medal of Honor

Political and religious officials flocked to north Lebanon Monday to attend the funeral of Greek Melkite Catholic Archbishop Monsignor Hilarion Capucci, where he was bestowed a posthumous Cedar Medal of Honor.



A native of Aleppo, Syria, Capucci was a prominent activist with links to the Palestinian and Arab causes.



Palestinians mourned the loss of Capucci who was a fierce activist for them in the face of Israel.



Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas hailed Capucci as a true fighter.



The source added that it had been Capucci's desire to be buried in Lebanon, next to his mother, as opposed to in his native Syria.



Capucci's activism continued into his later years.

