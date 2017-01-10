Palestinian joint security force restores calm to Ain al-Hilweh

A Palestinian joint security force deployed Monday in the southern refugee camp of Ain al-Hilweh as calm prevailed following weeks of security incidents.



Sheikh Abu Sharif Akl, a representative of Islamist faction Osbat al-Ansar, joined Shayeb in overseeing the security deployment.



Shayeb told The Daily Star that Palestinian factions had agreed to fortify the role of the joint security force and to redeploy to oversee fixed checkpoints, particularly those in tense areas.



The operation was welcomed across Palestinian camps in Lebanon, including Ain al-Hilweh.



Ain al-Hilweh and the neighboring Mieh Mieh camp are often rocked by gun violence between rival Palestinian and extremist factions.

...