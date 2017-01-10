Shorter meets with Hariri, signals unwavering support

British Ambassador to Lebanon Hugo Shorter met with Prime Minister Saad Hariri Monday, signaling the U.K.'s intention of continued support for Lebanon.



Shorter also commended Hariri's Cabinet for beginning work immediately.



Touching on the upcoming parliamentary elections in Lebanon, scheduled to take place in May, Shorter said he hoped for no delays in the process.



Last December, Shorter said that Lebanon is the second largest recipient of U.K. aid in the Middle East and that the total support to Lebanese stability, prosperity and security reached 436 million pounds since 2011 .

