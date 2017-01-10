Japan to give Lebanon $17.9M in aid

Japan will grant Lebanon $17.9 million in aid to assist with hosting Syrian refugees, a high-ranking Japanese diplomat said Monday.



The Japanese official pledged Tokyo would continue to support Lebanon across a variety of sectors.



He informed Aoun that the new Japanese ambassador will be arriving in Lebanon soon to assume the post as head of the county's mission to Lebanon.



UNHCR has registered some 1.1 million Syrian refugees in Lebanon, although the government estimates the total figure to be closer to 1.5 million.



The Syrian crisis, which started in 2011, has also posed a security threat to the country, particularly in remote regions such as the Syrian-Lebanese border town of Arsal.

