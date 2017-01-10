Aoun: Saudi visit geared to bolster ties

President Michel Aoun said Monday his visit to Saudi Arabia was aimed at improving Lebanese-Saudi ties strained by the upheavals in some Arab countries, and expanding cooperation between the two countries in all fields.



Bolstering bilateral ties, fighting terrorism, the revival of suspended Saudi grants worth $4 billion to the Lebanese Army and security forces, and the removal of an advisory against Gulf citizens traveling to Lebanon are expected to figure high in Aoun's talks with King Salman and other senior Saudi officials Tuesday.Lebanese



Prime Minister Saad Hariri praised Aoun's Saudi visit, saying it was important to normalize Lebanon's ties with the kingdom and Gulf states.



A ministerial source accompanying the Lebanese delegation said he hoped that Aoun's talks with Saudi officials would lead to restoring "cordial and friendly" relations between the two countries.



Aoun called for combined efforts by all countries to fight terrorism.



The Saudi king will host a lunch for Aoun and the accompanying delegation before official talks begin between the two sides, to be followed by one-to-one meeting between Aoun and King Salman.

