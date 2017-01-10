Hariri praises warm Lebanon-Saudi ties, prioritizes tending to public affairs

Prime Minister Saad Hariri Tuesday hailed the recent statements of President Michel Aoun and emphasized prioritizing public affairs as part of the government's work.



The government is mainly tasked with preparing a new electoral law.



Amal Movement that joined Hezbollah and Free Patriotic Movement in lobbying for a proportional law have also proposed a hybrid formula in what seems to be a win-win compromise for all parties.



Hariri also commended the role played by security and army forces in combating terrorism.



Hariri's government is the first to include a minister of state for combating corruption.



Hariri also congratulated his new Greek counterpart Alexis Tsipras on the occasion of the latter's new assignment.

