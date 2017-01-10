UNIFIL seeks to preserve south Lebanon border calm: mission chief

UNIFIL seeks to maintain calm along Lebanon's southern border, said Head of Mission and Force Commander Major-General Michael Beary on Tuesday.



"I informed the prime minister that the situation along the Blue Line and in the UNIFIL area of operations remains calm, and that the parties have reiterated their commitment to resolution 1701 and to upholding the cessation of hostilities," the official added.



He said that tripartite meetings between Lebanon, Israel, and UNIFIL were a "confidence building-mechanism".

...