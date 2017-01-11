Rights groups pushing for women’s quotas ahead of polls

Following calls by several politicians for greater women's participation in Lebanese politics, activists are lobbying for action on promises through the adoption of a quota in the upcoming parliamentary elections.



This bolstered the call from several rights groups and organizations for a minimum 30 percent quota of seats for women in parliamentary elections scheduled for May.



The National Coalition to Support the Establishment of Women's Political Participation in Lebanon is one of the groups campaigning for a quota.



Regardless of which electoral law is finally approved, Chemaly said that a women's quota can be included.



For Succar, introducing quotas on electoral lists is ineffective if it isn't well planned and "engineered" to ensure that women will then be represented in Parliament. She echoed Chemaly's comments that the new electoral law could include a women's quota.



However, there are those advocating for more female participation that are skeptical of quotas.

...