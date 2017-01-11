Aoun’s Saudi visit sets stage for cooperation

President Michel Aoun's visit to Saudi Arabia has apparently set the stage for boosting relations and expanding cooperation between the two countries in various fields, according to statements made by Lebanese and Saudi ministers Tuesday.



Education Minister Marwan Hamadeh said he discussed an agreement for cooperation in education with his Saudi counterpart.



"We agreed on expanding understanding in the educational sector – and I felt full response in this respect – and laying down the foundations for an exchange and cooperation agreement between the two countries," Hamadeh told reporters after meeting with his Saudi counterpart Ahmed al-Issa, adding that he hoped Issa would visit Beirut to ink the cooperation agreement.



For his part, the Saudi minister stressed the importance of education in fighting extremist ideologies.



Economy Minister Raed Khoury also met with Qasbi, the Saudi minister of commerce and investment, discussing ways of expanding cooperation between the two countries.

