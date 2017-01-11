Geagea, Jumblatt bury rivalry for electoral law

The longstanding Christian-Druze tension further dissipated Tuesday as Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea voiced opposition to any electoral law that didn't meet the approval of Progressive Socialist Party head MP Walid Jumblatt.



Jumblatt and his party then welcomed the LF's stance.



Renewed discussions on a new electoral law have drawn the ire of Jumblatt, with the Druze leader publically voicing his opposition to a proportional electoral law.



"Our consensus aims to [placate] all sects, not agitating them," Hariri said. He also noted that Jumblatt was open to dialogue.

