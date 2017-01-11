King Salman vows to stand by Lebanon, preserve ties

Saudi King Salman bin Abdul-Aziz Tuesday pledged to maintain "historic ties" between the kingdom and Lebanon, voicing confidence in President Michel Aoun's ability to steer the country to safety and stability, in the clearest sign that bilateral relations have been normalized.



Aoun wrapped up a two-day official visit to Riyadh with crucial talks with the king and Saudi ministers, centering on bolstering bilateral ties, the revival of frozen Saudi grants worth $4 billion to the Lebanese Army and security forces, the removal of an advisory against Gulf citizens traveling to Lebanon, and cooperation to fight terrorism.



During a half-hour closed meeting with Salman ahead of the official talks between the two sides, Aoun asked the king for the reactivation of the Saudi military grant to Lebanon, an official Lebanese source told The Daily Star.



According to the source, Aoun and Salman laid down the foundations for tackling the issues they discussed, including the resumption of Saudi Airlines flights to Lebanon, and left them to ministers of both countries to follow them up.



Aoun, who invited the king to visit Lebanon, said he considered that a new page had been opened in Saudi-Lebanese ties and that bilateral relations had been normalized, the source added.

...