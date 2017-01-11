Aoun arrives in Qatar after wrapping up Saudi Arabia visit

President Michel Aoun and an accompanying delegation headed to Qatar Wednesday on the second stop of a tour of several Gulf countries.



The case of the nine abducted Lebanese soldiers is expected to be highlighted during Aoun's meetings in Qatar.



Aoun arrived in Riyadh Monday on a two-day official visit, where he met with senior officials and Saudi King Salman.



Ties between Lebanon and Riyadh deteriorated last year after Saudi Arabia halted $3 billion grant to buy arms from France for the Lebanese Army, in addition to another $1 billion grant intended to strengthen the military and security forces.

