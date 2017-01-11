Islamist prisoners' families protest delays in trials

Dozens of Islamist inmates' relatives Wednesday protested delays in the trials of detainees arrested in 2014 for their alleged roles in the Abra clashes.



The Military Court postponed Tuesday the joint trial of Assir and 33 others until Feb. 28 because, once again, no defense attorneys representing Assir attended.



Assir's defense team has refused to attend sessions until the public prosecutor brings charges following evidence that the defense team says proves Hezbollah-affiliated Resistance Brigades initiated the 2013 Abra clashes.



The public prosecutor also rejected 33 co-defendants' request to separate Assir's case from their own due to the similarities between the cases.

...