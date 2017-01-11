Lebanon parliament to hold intensive legislative sessions: Berri

Lebanon's Speaker Nabih Berri Wednesday said that Parliament was preparing for extensive sessions to legislate new laws and supervise the work of the Cabinet.



Lebanon's Parliament has been crippled by more than two years of presidential vacuum, which ended in Oct. 31 by the election of President Michel Aoun.



Parliament held its last legislative session in October, during which lawmakers passed pressing financial bills and other draft laws.



Several parties, including Berri's Amal movement, Hezbollah and the Free Patriotic Movement are calling for the adoption of a pure proportional representation, while the Future Movement, Lebanese Forces and the Progressive Socialist Party have been calling for a hybrid law, which includes elements of a proportional election system and the 1960 law.

