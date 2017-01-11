Lebanese Customs raid bootleg alcohol facility

Lebanese Customs Wednesday raided a warehouse containing more than 8,000 bottles of knock-off alcoholic beverages in Mount Lebanon, arresting one suspect.



Those factories, in the Beit Shabab and Sabtieh areas, were also filling brand-name alcohol bottles with counterfeit liquor.



"We [at Floyd the Dog] spend a fortune on our alcohol without compromising," he said.



Nevertheless, other bar owners said that they generally don't worry about issues of fake alcohol, noting that they buy directly from official distributors.

