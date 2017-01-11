Mugabe's wife denies seizing properties from Lebanese businessman

Zimbabwe's first lady Grace Mugabe has denied seizing three properties from a Lebanese businessman who she claims duped her in a messy $1.35 million diamond ring deal.



In court papers seen by AFP Wednesday, Grace Mugabe stated that Ahmed's properties were being guarded by police officers who were investigating him for alleged crimes.



Grace Mugabe says she was sent pictures of several stones to make a choice but never had the ring delivered.



Ahmed said he had offered to repay the money in installments, just to avoid trouble, but in court papers Grace disputed his claim that he had so far paid back $150,000 (143,000 euros).



This is not the first time Grace Mugabe has been involved in controversy.



Grace, 51, married Mugabe in 1996 .

