Suspect’s brother questioned in Maliki’s murder case

The Military Court Wednesday questioned the chief of former President Amine Gemayel's security in the case probing the 1988 killing of 1st Sgt.



Francois al-Asmar's brother Bassam al-Asmar is suspected of carrying out the premeditated murder, which took place 29 years ago in the Mount Lebanon town of Broummana.



Francois Asmar stood before the Court chaired by Brig.



I traveled on November 1988 and I returned in the new year and stayed at my brother's," Asmar told the court. He added that when he had returned, he was called in to Judge Riad Taleeh's office where he presented documents that proved his departure and arrival dates to and from Lebanon.

...