Judge orders Costa Brava dump shut after bird scare at airport

In a major development Wednesday evening, the judge of urgent matters ordered the temporary closure of the Costa Brava landfill site south of Beirut as gulls attracted to the waste could endanger aviation at the nearby airport.



However, a judicial source told The Daily Star that waste would likely still be taken to the Costa Brava site until the judgment becomes binding, meaning trash is unlikely to accumulate on the streets over the next few days.



This isn't the first time aviation safety at Beirut's airport has been questioned since former Prime Minister Tammam Salam's government approved a trash plan in 2016 that established a temporary landfill adjacent to the airport at Costa Brava.



A departing plane reportedly experienced difficulties due to gulls before managing to takeoff safely, an airport source told The Daily Star.



The senior airport official, however, claimed that the birds gathering near the airport hadn't been conclusively linked to the trash.

...