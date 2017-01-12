Aoun tour an ‘important step’ for ties: Hariri

President Michel Aoun's tour of Saudi Arabia and Qatar is essential for repairing and deepening Lebanon's relations with the two Gulf states, Prime Minister Saad Hariri said during a Cabinet session he chaired Wednesday. This was the first Cabinet session the new prime minister has chaired at the Grand Serail since he formed a 30-member national accord government on Dec. 18, a month and a half after Aoun's election by Parliament as Lebanon's 13th president on Oct. 31 .



Khoury said that Cabinet had postponed discussing the financial system of the Petroleum Administration until Aoun and the other ministers return.



Aoun last week signed a decree to open an extraordinary parliamentary session to discuss urgent draft laws, including the 2017 draft state budget.



It added that Aoun's decision was taken in agreement with Hariri.



British Ambassador to Lebanon Hugo Shorter met with Berri to discuss the upcoming parliamentary elections and called for increasing women's participation in Parliament.

