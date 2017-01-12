Army sergeant killed in traffic accident, human trafficker caught

BEIRUT: The following security-related incidents took place across Lebanon Wednesday:



ARMY SERGEANT KILLED IN ACCIDENT



A Lebanese Army sergeant was killed and a further two police officials injured in a car accident in south Lebanon, the state-run National News Agency reported. A military vehicle and an Internal Security Forces car collided in Msayleh in the southern district of Nabatieh.



The Army also detained another alleged extremist suspected of belonging to Daesh (ISIS), Hasan Hujeiri. He reportedly admitted to taking part in operations that targeted the army and planting a number of explosives.



The Lebanese Army raided areas of Haret Hreik, Ghobeiri and Tyre, arresting four Lebanese and two Palestinian nationals, according to an Army statement. All six suspects have been accused of using assault weapons in the past.

