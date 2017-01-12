Aoun the ‘best choice’ for Lebanon, Qatar emir says

The emir of Qatar Wednesday praised the election of President Michel Aoun as the "best choice" for Lebanon, saying the country has entered a new stage following the end of the 29-month presidential vacuum.



During a meeting with Aoun at the emir's palace in Doha, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani pledged to follow up the case of nine Lebanese soldiers held hostage by Daesh (ISIS) for more than two years.



The Qatari emir said his country was ready to contribute toward development projects in Lebanon, adding that he encouraged Qatari businessmen to invest in the country.



While the Qatari emir reiterated his country's position of being opposed to the Syrian regime and President Bashar Assad, Aoun stressed that only a political solution could end the conflict in Syria, a ministerial sources told The Daily Star.



Later, addressing Lebanese expatriates in Doha, Aoun said that Lebanese unity was pivotal to preserving the country's security and stability.

...