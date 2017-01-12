Lebanon begins installing bird repellers near airport

Lebanese authorities began installing additional ultrasonic bird repellers Thursday at the Beirut airport to drive birds away.



The development comes as seagulls attracted to the waste in the Costa Brava landfill became a danger to airborne planes at the nearby airport.



A departing plane reportedly experienced difficulties Tuesday due to gulls before managing to take off from the ground safely, an airport source told The Daily Star Wednesday.



This isn't the first time aviation safety at Beirut's airport has been questioned since former Prime Minister Tammam Salam's government approved a trash plan in 2016, in which a temporary landfill adjacent to the airport at Costa Brava was established.



Civil society groups have long warned of the potential danger caused by establishing a landfill close to the airport.

