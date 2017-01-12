South Lebanon fishermen demand compensation

A fisherman inspects losses off the coast of the southern city of Sidon, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017. (The Daily Star/Mohammad Zaatari)
Dry, stable weather across Lebanon Sunday
South Lebanon ports resume activity after storm
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Dry, stable weather across Lebanon Sunday
South Lebanon ports resume activity after storm
Palestinian security force deploys in Ain al-Hilweh
Cautious calm in south Lebanon camp
Palestinian factions announce cease-fire in south Lebanon camp
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE