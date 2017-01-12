LF to agree on 'technical' delay for Parliament vote: chief

Lebanese Forces chief Samir Geagea has rejected the possibility of a one-year postponement of parliamentary elections set for May, saying that the party would agree on a "technical delay" until September.



If it happens, I will oppose it," Geagea said in an interview published in Al-Akhbar newspaper Thursday.



He said that any delay in staging the elections should be done on the condition of endorsing a new electoral law and setting a new date for the elections.



However, some officials have not ruled out the idea that elections could once again be held under the current 1960 law if no agreement is made in time for the vote.

...