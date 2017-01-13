Lebanese returnees get little love at home

Coupled with this, the Lebanese state continues to provide almost no support for the 30,000 registered returnees.



A 2014 Livelihoods Assessment carried out by the International Organization for Migration deemed the level of assistance given to the Lebanese returnees to be insufficient.



Despite being legally entitled to work and access government assistance, Lebanese returnees often face discrimination and struggle to find employment.



In 2015, the IOM provided livelihood and winterization support for around 13,000 Lebanese returnees.



This recorded the presence of 28,574 Lebanese returnees in some 5,245 households.



The High Relief Commission – whose mandate is to provide emergency relief to Syrian nationals and Lebanese returnees in the country's north – said it is not currently providing any assistance to Lebanese returnees.



Nearly 3 in 10 Lebanese returnees live in informal refugee settlements – a higher percentage than that of the Syrian refuge community themselves.

