International programs seek to streamline Parliament training

With Parliament once again able to legislate since the election of President Michel Aoun in October, international support programs to improve effectiveness and accountability of the assembly have become increasingly important. MP Yassin Jaber, one of the main proponents of the recent training and development initiatives for Parliament, was enthusiastic about the progress they have made.



The most visible achievement so far for IMG, in collaboration with MPs like Jaber, is the creation of a mobile legislative app launched on Dec. 15 that acts as a portal to all of Parliament's activities launched.



By Jaber's account, the goal of programs like this is to simultaneously increase Parliament's accountability, especially on budgetary issues, while also making it easier for MPs to do their jobs.



However, even Jaber admitted that the project has not been without setbacks and difficulties: everything from basic infrastructure issues to reluctance on the part of MPs to adopt new systems.

