Parliament to meet but key bills missing

Parliament will convene next week to discuss a 47-item agenda but will not be going over the electoral law or the 2017 draft state budget, Deputy Speaker Farid Makari said Thursday.



Makari added that the budget will be decided on soon, but not in the upcoming sessions.



The decision to hold a legislative session comes after the president inked a decree to open an extraordinary parliamentary session – between Jan. 9 and March 20 – to discuss urgent draft laws, including the 2017 draft state budget.



Political powers remain at odds as to which parliamentary electoral law would govern upcoming elections scheduled for the coming May.



The Change and Reform bloc, following their weekly meeting, called for the inclusion of the 2017 budget and parliamentary voting law in the expected legislative session.



LF chief Samir Geagea rejected postponing elections, yet said that he would not oppose a technical extension whereby elections would only be delayed until September rather than an entire year.



If it happens, I will oppose it," he told Al-Akhbar newspaper Thursday.



He added that any delay in elections should be conditional upon endorsing a new electoral law and setting a new date for elections.

...