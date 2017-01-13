Palestinian officials meet leaders over security

Senior Palestinian officials Thursday met with Lebanese leaders to discuss methods to improve security in Palestinian refugee camps across the country. Moussa Abu Marzouk, head of Hamas' Political Bureau, said he and Prime Minister Saad Hariri had discussed means to enforce "stability and security" in Palestinian camps and to curb extremist presence.



The reasons behind the increased security are to curb the increasingly visible extremist presence in Palestinian camps.



Separately, a security meeting was held in the Mohammad Zogheib Military Barracks in the southern city of Sidon to discuss the situation of the Palestinian camps.



Throughout December, tension escalated as tit-for-tat killings and shooting destabalised Lebanon's largest Palestinian camp.

