Officials agree airport safety measures to ward off seagulls

Officials agreed a series of aviation safety measures late Thursday after gulls near Beirut's airport caused concerns and sparked a court order to close a nearby landfill site that threatens a fresh trash crisis.



The airport-adjacent Costa Brava landfill and Ghadir River are believed to be main attractions for the gathering gulls.



The flurry of activity came after Judge of Urgent Matters Hasan Hamdan issued a ruling Wednesday evening that ordered the temporary closure of the Costa Brava landfill. The decision demanded a solution to the issue of gulls that have reportedly been attracted by the waste.



However, this isn't the first time aviation safety at Beirut's airport has been questioned since former Prime Minister Tammam Salam's government approved a trash plan in 2016 that established a temporary landfill adjacent to the airport at Costa Brava.



JCC issued a statement Thursday explaining that it has been adhering to international standards in all its work, especially when working on the Costa Brava landfill.

