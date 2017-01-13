Landfill near Beirut airport in spotlight again

Lebanese leaders accused authorities of corruption Friday in connection to aviation safety measures deployed near Beirut's international airport as well as a nearby landfill.



Wahhab was referring to the Costa Brava landfill, which was ordered temporarily closed Wednesday over fears that it was attracting seagulls, which could be dangerous for incoming and outgoing flights.



The airport-adjacent Costa Brava landfill and Ghadir River estuary are believed to be main attractions for the gathering birds.



An airport official confirmed Thursday that a plane was struck by a bird earlier in the week as it was taking off from the airport.



It isn't the first time aviation safety at Beirut's airport has been questioned since former Prime Minister Tammam Salam's government approved a trash plan in 2016 that established a temporary landfill adjacent to the airport at Costa Brava.

