Relatives of 2013 south Lebanon clashes inmates demand general amnesty

Dozens of women Friday protested in the southern city of Sidon against judicial sentences handed to detained supporters of radical cleric Ahmad al-Assir, demanding general amnesty.



The Military Tribunal handed down sentences for five supporters of Assir earlier this week.



The sentences ranged from three months to life in prison.



The suspects were all close friends of Assir but denied any wrongdoing, claiming that they had only prayed at the mosque where Assir preached, the judicial source told The Daily Star.



The Military Court Tuesday postponed the joint trial of Assir and 33 others until Feb. 28 when none of the defense attorneys representing Assir attended.

