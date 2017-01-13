Tenants demand repeal of 2014 rent law

Tenants across Lebanon Friday demanded that Parliament repeal a 2014 rent law and announced a series of demonstrations protesting the passage of any additional amendments.



A number of tenant groups met in Beirut to discuss to demand the law's annulment and discuss the possibility of any new changes to the law.



The statement claimed that some landlords have been coercively evicting tenants and raising rents under the pretext of the rent law.



The law states that tenants under the pre-1992 rental contracts will face yearly rent increases over a six-year period, until annual rent costs reach 4 percent of market value.

...