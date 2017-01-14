Govt awaits judicial decision on dump

Ministries said Friday they are still waiting on a judiciary decision on whether the Costa Brava landfill will reopen after it was shut down earlier this week.



Judge of Urgent Matters Hasan Hamdan Wednesday issued a decision to temporarily close the Costa Brava landfill south of Beirut after seagulls, believed to be attracted by the waste, became a threat to civil aviation safety.



Former Agriculture Minister Akram Chehayeb defended the trash plan he had orchestrated while in the Cabinet, saying that even before the Costa Brava landfill was established, the area around the airport was environmentally neglected.



Chehayeb, who was a minister in former Prime Minister Tammam Salam's government, engineered a plan to resolve the country's trash crisis that reached a peak in summer 2015 when trash piled up in Beirut's streets.



The trash plan was approved in 2016 and called for the creation of the temporary landfill adjacent to the airport at Costa Brava.

...