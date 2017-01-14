More protests by families of detained Islamists

Demonstrators gathered outside a Sidon mosque Friday to protest judicial sentences of detained supporters of radical Sheikh Ahmad al-Assir and demand amnesty.



The Military Tribunal handed down sentences for five Assir loyalists earlier this week, which ranged from three months in prison to a life sentence.



The Military Court Tuesday postponed the joint trial of Assir and 33 others for a sixth time until Feb. 28 when none of the defense attorneys representing Assir attended.



The protest comes two days after a similar demonstration was held outside the city's Sunni Shariah court.

