Orphaned and desperate in a foreign country

Despite the fact that the United Nations Children's Fund UNICEF has found that only a small number of Syrian refugee children are entirely without guardians or family members, a lack of regulations and limited targeted services mean some of the most vulnerable children risk falling through the cracks.



Six years into Syria's ongoing conflict, many families have suffered from forced separation.



In fact, the U.N. agency found that only 6 percent of Syrian children hosted in Lebanon have lost one or both parents.



The vast majority of these minors, who are largely below the age of 11, are under the care of extended family and thus classified as "separated minors," as opposed to unaccompanied minors.



UNHCR is among a small number of organizations attempting to identify unaccompanied minors and assess the best way of providing for their care.



Dar al-Awlad represents one of very few regulated organizations that cares for Syrian children in Lebanon.



The majority of those hosted by Dar al-Awlad are children coming from vulnerable families who do not have the means to provide for them, Ghattas said.



The Lebanese branch of international NGO SOS Children's Village is another example of an organization that has come to the aid of Syrian minors.

