Parties’ ‘double-talk’ makes new vote law unlikely: source

Machnouk pointed out that although Parliament's extended term expires in June, the date for holding parliamentary elections has been moved forward to May 21 due to the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.



He said if a new electoral law was reached, this would require a "technical extension" of Parliament's term for a few months to allow for preparations to implement the new law.



MP Ibrahim Kanaan from the Free Patriotic Movement rejected Machnouk's statement that it is impossible to agree on a new vote system.



Kanaan, the secretary-general of President Michel Aoun's parliamentary Change and Reform bloc, stressed that top priority for his bloc was to approve a new electoral law.



MP Michel Musa from Berri's parliamentary bloc said that hybrid vote proposals have the "best chance" to replace the 1960 law.



However, the agenda did not include the two crucial issues awaited by the Lebanese: an electoral law and the 2017 draft state budget.

