Hannibal Gadhafi accuses former Libya PM in Sadr abduction

Hannibal Gadhafi, the son of deposed Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi, has accused former Libyan Prime Minister Abdel-Salam Jalloud of plotting the abduction of Imam Musa Sadr in 1978 .



Gadhafi said that his brother, Saif al-Islam Gadhafi, who is in custody in Libya, Jalloud and his late brother Mutassim know the details of the operation.



Gadhafi said that Jalloud and former Libyan minister Musa Kusa, who are both still alive and reside in Europe, were involved in the abduction.



Hannibal accused Jalloud of implicating Libya in several cases, from tension in ties with Egypt during the term of Mohammad Anwar el-Sadat in the 1970s to the Chadian–Libyan conflict between 1978 .

