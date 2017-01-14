Lebanon environmentalists enraged over seagull 'genocide'

A Lebanese environmental group Saturday condemned the hunting of seagull off Beirut's southern shores, near the Rafic Hariri International Airport.



Images and a video have circulated online showing what is believed to be hunters killing seagulls in the Costa Brava area.



The group warned that the seagulls are protected by international treaties, most prominent the African-Eurasian Migratory Waterbird Agreement (AEWA) 1999, which Lebanon is a part of.



Hunting has been banned in Lebanon since the mid-1990s, but recreational hunting regularly takes place throughout the year, mainly in the Bekaa Valley and in the north.



A 2004 law introduced hunting regulations, including permitting the hunting of game species, but was never enforced after being ratified by Parliament.

...