Lebanon rent law controversy in spotlight ahead of legislative session

A committee of landlords Saturday denounced a planned protest against a law that will raise rental costs for thousands of apartment dwellers in Lebanon.



The news conference comes a day after tenants called on Parliament to revoke a 2014 rent law that they say has resulted in forced evictions and unfair rental cost increases.



These tenants pay minimal rent fees that often amount to less than LL1,000,000 ($663) a year and are protected from rent hikes. The new law will see their rent rise incrementally over the next six years until it reaches 5 percent of the home's value, and also gives landlords the right to take back the property after nine years without paying tenants compensation.

...