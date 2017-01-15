Paris summit ignored Palestinians' right of return: Lebanese Foreign Ministry

The Lebanese Foreign Ministry said Sunday that the French summit had ignored a proposal to discuss Palestinian refugees' right of return.



Diplomats from 70 countries gathered in Paris Sunday to try to revive Israeli-Palestinian peace efforts.



Lebanon had urged the delegations to enlist the Palestinian refugees' right of return to their homes, a right stipulated by U.N. resolutions, the statement added.



According to the Foreign Ministry, Lebanon will object to the final statement that the summit will issue.

