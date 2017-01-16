Preserving narratives from the Syrian war

With fresh Syria peace talks scheduled for the end of January, two Lebanon-based projects consider how the war's stories will be chronicled. Ibrahim Mohammad, a Syrian refugee who fled his hometown of Homs at the end of 2012, now lives in the Metn town of Fanar.



The 34-year-old is one of the 4.8 million registered refugees of the Syrian conflict and one of the 1 million registered Syrian refugees in Lebanon.



Mohammad, who has already collected more than 330 stories, represents an individual effort in a collective struggle over the record of history.



The bloody and relentless war, waged between a multitude of groups in Syria, has carved an array of narratives and different experiences.



"The very idea of documentation is something that Syrians discovered within the revolution and I think that is something that cannot be undone, [regardless of] whatever political negotiation may happen," he added.



Since he launched Umam in 2005 to create an accessible and open archive of Lebanon's history, Slim has devoted much of his life to the preservation of history.

