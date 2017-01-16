Passenger safety trumps birds: MEA head

Middle East Airlines Chairman Mohammad al-Hout said Sunday that the safety of passengers was more important than the lives of birds, after hunters over the weekend culled seagulls near Beirut's airport. "We are not happy ... that [those concerned by the situation] had to use gunfire from hunters to drive away seagulls from the airport," Hout said during an interview with MTV. "This will continue like this until the end of the month maximum, until the ... government initiates solutions".



His statement came a day after images surfaced appearing to show hunters killing seagulls near the airport following reports that birds attracted to the Costa Brava landfill were threatening air traffic at Rafik Hariri International Airport.



The country is home to about 400 species of birds, including 260 types of migratory birds.



Multiple sources at the airport confirmed an incident in which a bird hit a plane Tuesday, prompting officials to come up with rapid solutions.



The culling of wildlife near airports is not unique to Lebanon.

...