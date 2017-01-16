Six hospitalized as gunmen open fire in Ain al-Hilweh

BEIRUT: The following security-related incidents occurred across Lebanon over the weekend: SIX WOUNDED IN CLASHES



The clashes erupted as gunmen, reportedly led by a wanted fugitive identified as R.W., opened fire on two members of the Joint Palestinian Security Forces in Lebanon, prompting them to return fire.



The fighting left three security officers and three civilians wounded.



The incident occurred while four prisoners were being transported from Roumieh prison to the Justice Palace in Baalbeck around 11:30 a.m. Voice of Lebanon radio (93.3) reported that the police escort was ambushed on the Fayda road in Zahle.



Both were reportedly wounded and admitted to the hospital following the incident.

