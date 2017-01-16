Police arrest mother of dead child found in dumpster

Lebanese authorities arrested Sunday the mother of a baby girl who was found dead in a dumpster, the state-run National News Agency reported.



Baabda police detained a Bangladeshi woman identified as the mother of an abused infant found in the garbage in the Mount Lebanon town of Kfar Shima Saturday evening, the NNA added.



MTV later reported that the suspect was captured after she took refuge in a friend's house, adding that she had informed her friends, a Bangladeshi couple, that she was hiding with them because a Syrian national had killed her daughter.

