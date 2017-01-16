Information minister drafting plan to help struggling media

Information Minister Melhem Riachi announced Sunday that his ministry was drafting a subsidy plan to support floundering Lebanese media outlets.



The recently appointed minister said the financial difficulties plaguing the Lebanese media were tied to the overall economic circumstances of the country, during an interview with local radio station Radio VDL 100.3 .



Riachi has been consulting with senior journalists to develop solutions for the financial predicament of media outlets.



An-Nahar announced major staff cuts in the last week of December.



Local media reported that between 65 and 120 of their formerly 300-strong staff were laid off, with 50 said to be journalists.



Riachi referenced a previous announcement made Jan. 5 to establish a "media salvation" committee to support newspapers and the passage of a new media ethics law.

...