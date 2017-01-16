Hariri stresses Palestinians’ right of return

Prime Minister Saad Hariri Sunday thanked France for hosting a one-day Conference for Peace in the Middle East, reiterating Lebanon's backing for the right of return of Palestinian refugees.



"There is no solution except based on the Arab peace initiative adopted in Beirut and the establishment of the Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital," the Lebanese Prime Minister added.



He also said that Lebanon would remain committed to the unified Arab position.



Lebanon had urged the delegations to press for Palestinian refugees' right of return to their homes, a right stipulated by U.N. resolutions, the statement added.



Nearly 5 million Palestinian descendants of those displaced in 1948 after the establishment of the Jewish State and after the Arab-Israeli June 1967 war live in neighboring countries.

